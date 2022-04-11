FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A conference for people who may be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno was held on Sunday, April 3.

Dolores Huerta, the co-founder of the United Farm Workers Association, joined doctors and other local leaders to speak about their personal experiences with not only the COVID-19 vaccine but vaccines that have been proven to work in the past, such as polio and chickenpox.

The event was put on by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators.

They say their goal is to educate the community about issues impacting them.

In Fresno County, just under 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Medical experts say 80% is needed for herd immunity.