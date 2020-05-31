Local law enforcement help 5-year-old celebrate after battle with cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno five-year-old finished her last round of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with leukemia. On Saturday, local law enforcement helped her celebrate.

But, due to COVID-19, Kimberly couldn’t “Ring the bell” as a tradition at Valley Children’s hospital. So, Fresno police, fire department, and the Fresno Grizzlies put on a parade for her to celebrate.

“The community here in Fresno it’s so awesome it’s so cool they just, when you need someone to be here for you Fresno will be here for you, it’s a great time I wouldn’t live anywhere else but here,” Kimberly’s father, Moises Villegas said.

Fresno Grizzlies mascot, Parker even showed up riding in style on a vintage Fresno fire department fire engine.

“To hear about a member of our community especially a young child like that had to fight that and to know what the family went through, for us to show up it’s the least we could do to show our support and make her day unforgettable,” Shane Brown with the Fresno fire department said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.