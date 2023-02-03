HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Honoring the life of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, the Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team and the Hanford Police Department held a collection drive during Friday’s game against Reedley High School.

“It’s very sentimental in our city right now knowing we lost an alumni and the support for sierra is bringing for us today we appreciate it”, said Assistant Coach of Reedley Highschool girls’ basketball team Danny Cortez.

Friday’s match-up between Sierra Pacific High School and Reedley High School is special because officer Carrasco went to Reedley High School and played basketball there.

“It was a crazy coincidence that we put this plan in motion and then it was released he went to Reedley high school and that he played basketball it just this crazy coincidence were playing Reedley this Friday and we knew we had to get this done,” Assistant Basketball Coach at Sierra Pacific High School Victor Chavarin.

Friday’s drive raised over $1,200.

Those who donated say it’s a small gesture to show their love and appreciation for the sacrifice of officer Carrasco and his family.

“Here in Hanford we love all the surrounding police departments around here they do a wonderful job to keep all three campuses safe here in Hanford and I really appreciate all they do to keep us safe and the community,” said Austin Davis, a student at Sierra Pacific High school.