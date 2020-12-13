Local health care workers shed light on overwhelmed hospitals as ICU capacity drops to 0%

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday the state reported that the San Joaquin Valley region available ICU capacity dropped to 0%.

The region includes 12 counties, including the entire Central Valley. This is a severe drop from a little over a week ago when the state reported 19% of ICU beds in the region were open.

“We are health care. We rise to the challenge,” said Christina Maser, a Fresno surgeon and professor at the University of California, San Francisco. “You go until you can’t go, you know? How long can you sustain things? We will do everything possible.”

According to the state, the San Joaquin Valley is the only region in the state to have less than 5% available ICU capacity.

Staffing is the biggest concern for the local hospitals, especially because as the days go on more and more health care workers are being told to quarantine.

“It cross the gambit and that is really where the fatigue is setting in,” said Maser. “You look around and your colleagues are getting sick every day.”

A total of 359 of Community Medical Centers staff in self-isolation with 195 staff COVID positive.

In the south valley, 190 Kaweah Delta staff at home after being exposed to the virus. 90 of them are frontline workers like raspatory therapists, doctors, and nurses.

Kaweah Delta Chief Nursing Officer Keri Noeske said without a change in the communities behavior or more staff from the state, things won’t get better.

“We have had to plan for the worst possible scenario,” said Noeske. “And to give you some perspective, I projected that to be 10 days from now. We will probably hit that before ten days and it will be even worse because the numbers keep going the wrong direction.”

The positive news is that hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine is on the way to California after being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that those doses could be shipped to counties as soon as Sunday.

However, Maser said we won’t see the effects of the vaccines for months.

“It is not over,” said Maser. “It is not going to be over for a few months. I would really just ask that everybody be aware of everything that they are doing.”

Maser hopes people think of health care workers not as the frontline but as the last line of defense. She says the frontline is people’s preventative actions like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, and not going to large gatherings.