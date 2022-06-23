FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Game developer and coding instructor Dylan Woodbury created the game DisDat.

Woodbury says the game was inspired by daily web-based mobile games like Wordle.

The game is prediction-based, asking users to make a daily prediction about current events. Recently, Woodbury integrated a Wordle-style game into the website.

Woodbury grew up in Visalia and later attended Buchanan High School in Clovis.

He then moved to San Francisco developing CandyCrush-style games for the company Jam City, before moving back to Fresno.

He has been working as an independent developer and children’s coding instructor. Dylan says his goal is to “challenge the status-quo of the free-to-play mobile industry and to teach every kid in Fresno how to code.”