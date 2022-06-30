FRESNO, Calif, (KGPE/KSEE) — Nearly 30 Central Valley food trucks are coming together Thursday for a fundraiser to support the co-owner of Planet Vegan.

Joe Ellis was injured when his food truck exploded on June 24th. Ellis and another person, a teenager, were hurt in the explosion.

According to a Gofundme campaign for Ellis, he has severe burns on 35% of his body.

Thursday’s fundraiser for Ellis is organized by Fresno Street Eats. It will be held across multiple locations:

Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden – Fresno 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Well Community Church – Fresno 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Gazebo Gardens – Fresno – 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Crow & Wolf Brewing Co. – Clovis 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Kingsburg Farmers Market – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Table Mountain Casino – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

According to the Gofundme page for the teen victim, he also has severe injuries and burns.

A portion of the sales from food trucks at these locations will be donated to Planet Vegan.