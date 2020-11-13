Local food truck teams up with nonprofit to feed Fresno firefighters

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A food truck sponsored by the Wildland Firefighter Foundation dropped by Fresno Fire Department’s headquarters Thursday to ensure hungry crew members are well fed.

“So they have us out here just as a thanks to all the firefighters, giving away free food today to all the fire stations in Fresno,” said Ryan Brankin, with Infante’s Kitchen.

“We appreciate the gesture that they’re donating to the local economy and to our firefighters who have been really, really busy – we’re at a historic high for call volumes this year – 50% more firefighters than the previous year,” said Santos Solorio, a fire captain with Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters have to be alert while on duty, so Fresno Fire says the food provided is a big help.

“So, it helps with our firefighters who have to take time out of their day to plan for meals, they all pitch in and go to the store, buy groceries and go back, plan the meals, cook,” said Solorio.

Even though the truck is saving time, duty called while the firefighters were trying to enjoy their tacos.

“Yesterday, they actually came and got us from one of the fire stations and took us to a fire, so we served tacos at a fire yesterday, which was so cool, I was giddy, but I know it was nothing to be happy about because it was a fire,” said Brankin.

On Friday, the truck will stop at Fire Station 11 and will feed crews until Nov. 20.