Local food distributor can now bring you groceries to your car

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Valley Food Service, a local distributor known for dropping off food to restaurants, is extending its services to the public.

Steve Singleton, the owner of Valley Food Service, has been in business for decades, and never in that time, has he expanded his service to residents, but he said it was time to do so given the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.

“We’re finding, even my own wife, going to the store, and finding empty shelves, we thought ‘well, we can open our inventory to the public,’” Singleton said.

The service is open to anyone as long as they’re able to go to their location in Visalia and pick what they ordered up.

People can start by going on their website and ordering what they might need.

“It will tell you what’s in each and every pack and then you can scroll down further and look at the cart items,” Singleton said.

They sell a variety of items from beef patties to juice boxes, even bottled water.

“When you drive up, you simply show your confirmation, you don’t have to get out of your car, we bring the product to you, pop your trunk, we’ll put it in for you and off you go,” he said.

Singleton added that he will continue to open his inventory up to the public as long as the need exists.

“We’re trying to feed the community, we’re giving them another option to get food on the table,” he said.

Valley Food Service is open for people to drive up and pick up their food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., but they ask that you order at least one day in advance.

