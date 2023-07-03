FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fire departments across Fresno County are preparing for their busiest holiday of the year, Independence Day.

They say people need to stop using illegal and dangerous fireworks that lead to fires, so they can respond to other emergencies.

Fire officials told us if people stop using illegal fireworks, it could cut the number of calls in half, and really lighten the load on firefighters.

Despite their warnings, all departments are going to be fully staffed to answer any call.

“Every 4th is obviously an all-hands-on-deck situation for us,” said Deputy Marshall Jay Tracy with the Fresno Fire Department.

But those fireworks used to celebrate the holiday are one of the main reasons firefighters are spread so thin.

“As a fire department our first priority is anything that is burning, then we do go and assist American Ambulance with medical aid,” Tracy said, “So, if all of our fire resources are tied up we will stop responding to those medical aids, we hope not to do that this year with our increased staffing.”

The fire department received four new firefighters in the city’s new budget and has more than 20 trainees entering the department for the holiday.

But sometimes, it’s not enough.

“We are prepared, all hands will be on deck tomorrow,” said Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk echoing what the City of Fresno goes through.

Clovis’ normal daily firefighter will go from 18 to 22, including adding in another fire engine.

All of this is to respond to the huge influx of calls the Central Valley gets every Fourth of July.

“Our systems every year do get overwhelmed, just with the number of calls from illegal fireworks and our normal call logging,” said Ekk.

The best way to reduce the number of calls is to stop using illegal fireworks and keep safe and sane fireworks away from dry brush.

“Not only are they unsafe for the persons using them, but they tend to cause damage. Remember illegal fireworks are anything that leaves the ground or explodes. Our law enforcement officers are out in force this Fourth of July,” said Seth Brown with Cal Fire Fresno-Kings Unit.

Officials say the consequences aren’t worth it. In the city of Fresno, the fine for even having illegal fireworks is $2,000; and if those fireworks damage a home and sparks a flame it could result in jail time.