Local fire crews sent to battle Tick Fire in Southern California

A firefighter prepares to fight a wildfire as it overtakes a home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen across the region. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of 25 personnel from Cal Fire Fresno County have been sent this week to battle the Tick Fire in Southern California.

The Fresno County crew consists of one battalion chief, five engines, two bulldozers, and several support personnel.

Fire officials said no one from Fresno County Cal Fire has been sent to the Kincade Fire as of yet. Crews are on standby and ready to go to any fire in the state.

Officials added that the Fresno County area is fully staffed and Cal Fire is ready to respond to fires around the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.