FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local Fresno area fast food operators are looking for ways to take on incoming costs, especially since two Pizza Hut operators announced Tuesday they plan to layoff over 1,200 delivery drivers. This will be a result of the substantial minimum wage increase that will happen next year.

AB 1228, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, requires all fast food locations throughout the state with over 60 nationwide locations to meet the minimum wage of $20 per hour for employees.

There aren’t any impacts locally yet, but it’s still top of mind.

“It’s going to cost fast food restaurants anywhere from $150,000, to Mcdonald’s is seeing $250,000 per restaurant per year,” said Kris Stuebner, Exec. VP of Operations at JEM Management.

Stuebner, a VP for JEM, which owns and operates nearly 60 Wendy’s and KFC franchises in the Fresno area, says $20 per hour is just the beginning, and that it will lead to even more costs down the line.

“We have multi-levels of management in the restaurants. So, now we have to raise those wages,” said Stuebner. “Our workers comp premiums are going to go up. Taxes that we pay are going to go up.”

While JEM is looking at raising prices at locations to make up for the increased costs, Stuebner says the company can’t go too high or customers could look elsewhere.

Now, he says leadership has to take a look at all options.

“Some of the fast-food restaurants today, you don’t see cashiers at the front counter, you see kiosks taking the orders. So, we’re looking at innovation as well to try and save money right now,” he said.

Local restaurants or smaller chains aren’t required to meet the hourly rate of $20 per hour, however, they expect to have to ramp up pay and prices just to keep up.

It’s something some locations may not be able to bear following the pandemic and higher prices across the board.

“Sometimes it’s too fast too soon and the squeeze gets put on and like I said, your newer restaurateurs and businesses, they don’t have the resources to recover, or to keep up with those changes,” said the owner of Papi’s Mex Grill, Raul Gutierrez Jr.