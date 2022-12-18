FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days at while in the hospital.

“We thought it was pneumonia they did a swab and told us it was RSV; they were actually going to send us home… but we both had that gut feeling no we need to stay,” said Barton.

Luckily for them, this decision to stay could have possibly saved their son’s life.

He spent 9 days at Valley Children’s, most of them in the ICU.

Casey Briner suffers from a neuromuscular condition that makes him more susceptible to illnesses; his condition requires him to have regular breathing treatments.

“It was very scary obviously with his condition we have to be more careful with the regular cold but to see this virus to affect normal healthy kids the way that it was, was scary,” said Barton.

With the ongoing tripledemic of Covid, RSV, and Flu hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of patients.

Due to the increase of RSV transfers the county is stepping in by purchasing specialized humidifiers for ambulances.

“The issue with transferring these patients it uses an incredible amount of compressed oxygen which allot of the time is more than what an ambulance carries within its ambulances this equipment we are purchasing is to help augment… to allow our patients to stay on that level of care,” said Fresno county Ems Director Dan lynch.

With the continued cold weather in the valley, the county will continue to help those battling RSV.

Briner and Barton are happy to have their boy back to his normal self.