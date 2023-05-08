TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Lake Basin continues to grow and according to reports.

This year’s snowpack was four times the normal amount, according to officials.

Images from NASA show the lake’s progression from February 1 until April 30 and experts estimate the lakebed will continue to flood all the way until 2024.

Local experts say the Tulare Lake Basin has three big rivers going into it as well as some smaller rivers and because the basin is a closed lake basin it’s not set up to handle this much water.

An official with the King’s County emergency services center said they are keeping a close eye on the various bodies of water in Kings County, especially near the city of Corcoran.

“Right now at this moment we’re in a good place but we’re still vigilant, alerts, our emergency response systems are open, we’re monitoring the weather, the flows, speaking with the army corps of engineers department of Water resources who are prepositioning supplies along the Kings River,” says Abraham Valencia, Kings County emergency services manager.

Officials are urging locals to keep a bag ready to go in case they need to evacuate the area quickly.

As far as the water receding into the ground, experts say it will happen but it will happen slow could take months but overall the message for locals is to just be ready.

Officials with the emergency services department are working closely with the army corps of Engineers and Water Masters. They said right now they feel confident that they’re in a good place as far as the flooding but nonetheless they want people to be ready.

Officials also advise locals to turn on their emergency alerts to stay notified if anything happens.