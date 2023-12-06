FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local experts are weighing in on Representative Kevin McCarthy’s decision to resign.

Some in Fresno say they are sad and shocked to see the Valley Rep leave Congress.

While others say this gives other politicians an opportunity to take over this role.

Political analyst Tom Holyoke the next representative has some big shoes to fill.

“This is probably a significant loss for the community,” said Holyoke .”No Valley member of Congress in the past has ever gained such a high office as Speaker of the House, which is essentially the number three office in the United States government. Now, Mr. McCarthy’s ability to do things for the valley were pretty substantial as long as he was speaker of the house.”

Some local residents are grateful for what McCarthy brought to the job.

“I really think he should stay and do his job like he has been,” said support of the former House Speaker Tim Butte. “And as far as I’m concerned, he’s a good representative.”

While others say they are glad the Valley Republican is stepping down.

“[McCarthy] listens to the lies and repeats them,” said Wendy Miner, who does not support McCarthy. “It’s been that way for a long time. and he should have been gone a long time ago.”

Both sides expressed what they like to see for their next representative.

“Above and beyond what McCarthy has done,” said Butte. “I mean, let’s just take care of California. You know?”

“I’d like to see them more bipartisan,” said Miner. “We don’t have to be them and then us. We should be a ‘we.’”

Holyoke said Governor Newsom could call for a special election to fill the vacant seat.

“A junior member of congress, a brand new member of congress, is probably going to be somebody who doesn’t know the ropes very well,” said Holyoke. “The first few years are all about learning the rules, learning the norms, making the relationships. “

The political analyst also added that Representative McCarthy has a strong connection with Washington D.C. and the Valley Rep could use those resources for his next career move.