Local Druze leader of Lebanon, Mike Hamzy says President Trump made grave mistake in Syria and ISIS will be back to full strength

Fresno businessman Sheik Merwan Mike Abu Hamzy paints a grave picture of the Turkey-Syria conflict despite a permanent ceasefire agreement brokered by President Trump. Hamzy, who is a Druze leader for Lebanon and Syria has family living in the war-torn areas. The former presidential adviser on the Middle East says Trump made a colossal mistake in pulling troops our of northern Syria. He says the move has re-energized terrorist activity and ISIS will be back to full strength in the next six months.

