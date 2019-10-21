Local dog rescue pleas for pet owners to stop abandoning their animals

The founder of Mell's Mutts is saying enough is enough, after two abandoned dogs die

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The founder of Mell’s Mutts is saying enough is enough, when two pit bulls died after being abandoned near her home.

Mell Garcia was just turning onto her street Friday night when she noticed the dogs wandering the road. Knowing her neighbor’s pets, she knew they were abandoned.

Mell Garcia noticed the two pit bulls when she turned onto her street Friday night.

However, she couldn’t just pick them up — even if she has a rescue organization.

“We are foster-based, so, we can only take in animals that we have those foster homes available,” Garcia said. “We do not have a facility.”

Garcia lives just south of Fresno city limits and said it’s been a problem for years, even finding abandoned animals on her doorstep.

She fears it’s because people know her passion for helping animals and they think she’ll help any animal she comes across.

By Saturday morning, Garcia found both dogs dead on Jensen Avenue. They were both hit by cars.

“It happens all the time,” she said.

Garcia and her neighbors say it’s not hard to find a newly abandoned animal in the area. She stresses if anyone feels they truly can’t take care of their animals anymore, they need to do the work to find a shelter or organization to care for it.

“You cannot just assume that if you dump a dog it’s going to survive and it’s going to end up well. It’s not going to end up like that,” she said.

If Garcia’s words aren’t enough, under California state law willfully abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor.

More information on safely surrendering your pets in the Central Valley can be found below:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.