Local DJ keeps spirits up as thousands stay home to help limit spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A local DJ is doing her part to keep spirits up as thousands are staying home to avoid spreading coronavirus.

DJ Roe Borunda is live-streaming a set every night on Instagram live spinning music from all sorts of genres.

Borunda says it’s a nice alternative to binge-watching shows or movies online and it’s also a fun way to keep connected with the community

“And not just for them, it’s like for me too because I feed off people’s energy when they’re like feeding it back, it’s just reciprocated and that just helps me with my music, ” Borunda said.

Borunda will be live at 8 p.m. every night and you can find her on Instagram @djroeski.

