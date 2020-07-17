Local disinfecting company helping law enforcement stay safe during pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A local disinfecting company is helping law enforcement stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresno-based My Pure Environment set up shop at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office garage Thursday and used a dry fog that not only kills bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus, but it also keeps it from coming back.

Staff members say it’s a way to ensure that deputies and staff don’t get sick or bring home any viruses to their families.

“We wanted to figure out a way to give back, right now’s not an awesome time to be a cop, especially during this pandemic,” Operations Manager Nathan Brown said.

“They’re on the front lines of this whole thing and we don’t do a lot of different stuff. But, we do this one thing that’s really unique, so we wanted to come out and sterilize all these vehicles for them.”

The company has disinfected more than 300 vehicles free of charge.

