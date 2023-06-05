VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dealers Choice will host an event for a Make-A-Wish 8-year-old recipient at his favorite restaurant, Red Robin, according to Make-A-Wish officials on Monday.

Officials said that the event will be held on June 7 where Matt Phines, Officer of the Dealers Choice Corporation will host a wish send-off party for 8-year-old Liam at one of his favorite restaurants, Red Robin.

Matth Phines will donate to Make-A-Wish to support local wishes as well, according to officials.

Liam is a resident of Farmersville who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has battled with the support of his family and medical team.

Dealers Choice is a family-run business. Officials said that they have donated $40 for each car sold at their various locations.

“My brother had leukemia as a child and we went on a wish trip, and I thought it was a really cool organization,” Phines said.

According to Make-A-Wish officials, Liam is now in remission and his wish is to go to his favorite theme park and ride all of the rollercoasters.

Make-A-Wish officials invite members of the community to attend the event at 2015 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:00 p.m.