Local company helps singles with Valentine-themed ‘Dump Truck’

FRESNO, Calif.(KGPE) — A local junk removal company invited singles to get rid of past lover’s items Sunday.

Junk King drove its “Dump Truck” throughout Fresno, encouraging people to dump their ex-lover’s forgotten belongings—from pictures and hoodies to corny gifts into the truck for free.

“We are having a little celebration on Valentines day that will allow people to declutter their homes and declutter their hearts. They can bring little items they maybe held on to from ex’s in the past that they can get rid of and allow them to move on,” said Wes Burgess, owner of Dump Truck.

For each item dumped, the company says they will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.