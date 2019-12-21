Local club distributes goodies to 10 moms with sets of twins and triplets

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At Fresno Community Regional Medical Center this holiday season there are 10 sets of twins and triplets.

On Friday, moms of the sets of twins and triplets received a holiday gift from the Fresno County Multiples Club.

“It’s amazing, I wasn’t expecting anything and I’ve gotten so much, blessings on top of blessings,” Melinda Bermudez, mom of triplets, said.

The club made it their mission to distribute goody bags to families who just had twins or triplets at the Community Regional Medical Center.

“We thought it was important to reach out to the families in the hospital because we know that’s a really difficult time,” Fresno County Multiples Club President Jessica Westra said.

Dr. Anand Rajani, the NICU medical director, said there are currently 10 sets of triplets or twins at the hospital.

“To have this many sets of twins and triplets in such a short time is really quite exceptional,” he said.

To give back this holiday season, the club assembled goody bags for the families. In each bag, there was a journal, books, and blankets.

Kristen Navia, the vice president of the club, said their mission is to show families that they’re not alone.

“All of my babies were in the NICU, and it’s just such an isolating time, and mine were not in the hospital during the holidays, and so for me, it was important just to show them that we are acknowledging them and that they hopefully don’t feel so alone,” Navia said.

And the moms said that although they’re spending this holiday season at the hospital, these miracles are the best gift they could have ever received.

“I feel great, it’s the best thing,” Bermudez said.

