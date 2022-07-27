TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hills-Tulare St. is holding its second annual ‘Kicks for Kids’ event Saturday, July 30.

Campus pastor Brandon Davison says the church will give away 2,000 new shoes, socks and backpacks to families in need. Free haircuts, lunch and counseling will also be available for students.

“Anybody and everybody in the Fresno- Clovis area, come on out. We got you,” says campus pastor Brandon Davison.

Donations are also accepted on The Hills website, and can be designated for the Tulare St. campus event.

Davison says, the money raised will be used to buy more shoes and backpacks for students.

Event Information:

Kicks for Kids

Saturday, July 30

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Hills Tulare St.

819 Tulare St., Fresno

Child must be present to receive items