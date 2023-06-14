VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local businesses and individuals were honored Wednesday for making an impact in the community at the 68th Annual Awards Celebration by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.

The annual awards ceremony was held at the Fox Theater and included various categories like Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Man of the Year.

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce released the winners for each category:

Salta and Light Works were named Non-profit of the Year

Topograph was named Small Business of the Year

QK was named Medium Business of the Year

Cal Water was named Large Business of the Year

Sarah Ashoori was named the Woman of the Year

Marty Zeeb, a native Visalian, was named Man of the Year

Visalia Chamber of Commerce officials say the nominees are recognized for their remarkable accomplishments, their community impact, and their commitment to excellence that set them apart as leaders in their fields.