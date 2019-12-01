Local businesses continue to thrive on Small Business Saturday

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — The holiday shopping weekend continues and on Saturday it was all about shopping local.

It’s always a big day for the shops in Old Town Clovis. This year, stores there waived their sales tax.

The day after Black Friday is all about the little guys, those little guys being the local shops in our backyard. American Express created Small Business Saturday nearly a decade ago.

Thomas Frost, the owner of Frost Oak Creek Creations, opened up shop with his wife in Old Town Clovis around the time the shopping holiday was created.

He said every product in his store is either from another small business or made locally.

“We’re unique, you’re not going to find things in our store that you can find everywhere else,” Frost said.

Small Business Saturday shopping has gone done, according to American Express — seeing a decrease of 5% of shoppers from last year. However, that statistic isn’t a concern for Bauble and Thread.

The boutique is filled with items from clothes to jewelery. Employees there say this Saturday not only lends to boosting the local economy — but also helps spreading the word about new local shops in the area.

“The customers are coming in and enjoying our shop,” said employee Sierra Meyer. “Small Business Saturday is really helping our business grow.”

Shoppers who made the trip out say there’s something about that small business charm.

“The local customer service is wonderful,” said shopper Regina Jones. “The people that own these stores are very hands-on. They want to help you.”