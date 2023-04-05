FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of California’s largest Black-owned breweries merged to create the largest Black-owned brewery in the nation.

Fresno’s own Full Circle Brewing Company is merging with San Francisco’s Speakeasy Ales and Lagers. This brings together two of California’s largest, and most widely distributed Black Owned and Operated Breweries.

“We are excited to apply what we learned from revitalizing Full Circle and increasing sales by 5,000%, to San Francisco’s longest running Independent Brewery. We plan to breathe new life into current brands, and expand its range of products,” CEO of Full Circle Arthur Moye.

Both Moye and Speakeasy CEO Ces Butner share a similar story of selling their successful businesses to pursue their dream of owning a craft brewery by purchasing a struggling local brewery with strong affinity in their communities.

“I am excited for the passing of the baton to the next generation of Black Entrepreneurs in the craft beer space. I will continue to sit on the advisory board, and look forward to seeing the Speakeasy brand grow and evolve,” says Speakeasy CEO Ces Butner.

Full Circle Brewing is the Central Valley’s only Black-owned brewery and Fresno’s longest consecutively owned and operated brewery.

Full Circle Brewing hopes to close the access to the capital gap that exists for black brewers that desire to jump to full-scale production. Those interested in learning more about the campaign can visit the raise page.