Local brewery holds memorial for central valley woman found deceased

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A large crowd gathered Thursday night at a local brewery to raise funds for the daughter of a local woman whose body was found in an aqueduct last month.

Hernandez went missing on Dec. 7, her body was found one month later in a California aqueduct and her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez was charged with her murder.

“So when she was first missing, a lot of people were giving us information and we were looking for her we did a search party,” Salina Barbo, a friend of Missy Hernandez said.

Barbo said the outpour of support from the community and other vendors led them to plan out the fundraiser event at Tioga Sequoia on Thursday night to raise awareness for many of the women like Missy who suffer from domestic violence.

“Sorry, just me passing by her booth and just being really happy and positive and just talking about crystals and vibes and the universe,” Gladys Ramos said.

Proceeds will help cover the funeral costs for the family of Missy Hernandez.