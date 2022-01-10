Local boxer’s homecoming delayed due to COVID-19

FILE – Jose Ramirez fights against Amir Imam during their WBC junior welterweight fight at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Valley native Jose Ramirez’s homecoming fight has been delayed due to his opponent being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Born in Avenal, Ramirez will take on former world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza nearly a month later than expected. In a release from the Save Mart Center, it was announced that Pedraza had tested positive for COVID-19.

On that night, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. from Tulare will fight in a “six-round heavyweight special feature” to take place before Jose Ramirez fights in the main event.

The 12-round main event will now be held on Friday, Mar. 4. Tickets for the February event will be honored on the new day and tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.