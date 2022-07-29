FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grill masters will be competing this Saturday at the inaugural Ribs and Tri-Tip Throwdown.

The event will be held at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

“Come out have a good time, bring a chair, bring a blanket, there is room to hang out. Come and support local vendors and local businesses,” says event organizer Jesse Marquez.

The winner of the rib competition will be picked by a panel of judges.

Event attendees will vote on the best tri-tip.

Tickets to the event cost $5. Taster tickets cost $20 and includes food sampling and admission.

The event also features musical performances, local vendors and a car and bike show.

Event Information:

Ribs and Tri-Tip Throwdown

Fresno Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 30

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Entry Fee: $5

Taster Tickets: $20 (includes sampling and admission)