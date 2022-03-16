FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local bars and restaurants are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day, and are anticipating large crowds.

It will be a big day for two local bars, The Lincoln Pub & Grub and Full Circle Brewing.

“Over there we’re doing some green beers, we’re doing some corn beef sandwiches, having different whiskey flights in honor of the day so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lincoln Pub & Grub owner David Rasavong said.

Not only will it be a celebration of the holiday, but for many local bars and restaurants, it will also be a celebration of the return to normalcy.

“Covid kind of shut everything down, we used to be in the Tower District, and then we had a Mardi Gras party and then covid made everyone close their doors,” Full Circle Brewing Owner Anthony “Tea” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said the last full capacity celebration at Full Circle Brewing was in Early 2020. Rasavong remembers the effects COVID-19 had on Lincoln Pub & Grub.

“All I will say is that we’re really grateful that we can even do something like this just because last year was just so tough for all of us,” Rasavong said.

Both owners say they just want to look ahead and celebrate St. Patricks Day.

“So it’s pretty exciting for us to spend our first anniversary here in the brewery district, with St. Patty’s day so everything’s coming full circle, everything’s opening back up having fun, inviting everyone to come hang out,” Gonzales said.