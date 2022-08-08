FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s airport and Fresno Arts Council are looking for artists to create a piece to welcome travelers to the city.

Airport officials say the work will be placed in the new parking garage at the airport and can be a sculpture, mural, or mosaic installation.

“A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the nearly 2,000,000 annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson.

The call is to all California artists interested in highlighting the diversity, culture, and values of the Central Valley while beautifying the space.

“This partnership between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and the Fresno Arts Council will create a beautiful and unique visual statement about Fresno. It is amazing to see these types of investments continuing to be made in Fresno; art plays a critical role in building vibrant communities, beautifying them, and helping attract people to Fresno. We are thrilled to be able to be part of establishing a one-of-a-kind art piece that will represent Fresno to existing community members and those visiting,” Lilia G. Chavez, Executive Director of Fresno Arts Council.

Any artists interested in submitting a proposal will find more details here.