Local Armenians celebrate Christmas Eve at Holy Trinity Church

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For most of America, Christmas was nearly two weeks ago, but in the Armenian culture, it’s January 6.

Holy Trinity Church had their Christmas Eve mass Sunday night in the Armenian Apostolic Church. The deacon at the church says this tradition is very important to the Armenian community.

“We hold our traditions very close and we adhere to those traditions like tonight where we celebrate Christmas Eve,” said Deacon Mark Shirin.

After the church service there was a candlelight procession then a banquet to usher in Christmas.