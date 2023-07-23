FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prominent figure in the local Armenian community, and someone who dedicated their life to their ancestral homeland and its people, was laid to rest on Saturday in Fresno.

Richard Hovannisian was born in Tulare in 1932 and went on to earn his doctorate degree from UCLA, where he taught for 60 years.

He was granted a national funeral for his dedication to the Armenian community, which was held at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in downtown Fresno.

The Armenian flag was draped over his casket before the funeral service.

Throughout his lifetime he authored dozens of books, was a lecturer, and documented the history of the Armenian people while pushing Armenian history to the forefront of the world’s headlines.

Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno, reflected back on the impact of Hovannisian’s life. “To a giant in history in the Republic of Armenia where he authored so many books, where he forged forward the issue of the Armenian cause.”

Hovannisian received honors from the Armenian church and many organizations.

His family says his crowning achievement was recording close to 1,000 oral histories from Armenian Genocide survivors, which are housed at the Shoah Foundation at USC.