Local 8-year-old girl dies from the flu

Local News

by: KGET

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 8-year-old Bakersfield girl has died of the flu, one of 11 Kern County residents who has succumbed to the virus this season.

Aasiyha Jackson, a second grader at Norris Elementary School in northwest Bakersfield, began feeling sick at school on Feb. 14, her family told KGET’s Amber Frias.

The family treated Aasiyha at home for four days before taking her to a doctor on Feb. 18, her mother, Tresheena Redd, said.

Redd said she was unable to get medication for a full day because of insurance issues.

When Aasiyha didn’t improve after getting the medicine, her mother called an ambulance on Feb. 19.

Aasiyha died at Memorial Hospital within an hour of arrival, Redd said.

Influenza B is one of two strains of the flu circulating the world this year. It is considered especially dangerous to children because it has not circulated in several years, according to the Kern County Public Health Department. That means children have not been exposed to it and therefore have less immunity.

The Jackson family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.