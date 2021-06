CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Chowchilla police say they arrested a man with guns and drugs in his car.

Officers patrolling an area of Chowchilla Blvd. identified Ray Heffington, 52, who was reported to have threatened people with a firearm in Sonoma County.

Officers detained Heffington and found a loaded revolver and 42 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to investigators.

Heffington was arrested for drug and firearm charges, according to investigators.