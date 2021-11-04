Lizard species native to the Central Valley recovers after in danger of going extinct

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard is now coming back from the brink of dying out, thanks to a combined effort by the state, Bureau of Land Management, Fresno State, and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The state agency has been monitoring blunt-nosed leopard lizards on public lands, and Fresno State University is helping their conservation and management.

Meanwhile, Fresno Chaffee Zoo has successfully hatched 19 of the lizards in a captive breeding program a first for the species, with the long-term goal of releasing them to their native habitat.

During the next five years, Fresno Chaffee Zoo, together with their agency partners, will continue the breeding effort to increase the population for eventual release in the Panoche Hills.