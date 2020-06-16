Livingston’s 4th of July fireworks show needs your help after sponsor pulls out

LIVINGSTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Livingston is working to save its annual 4th of July fireworks show after a major sponsor pulled out.

City officials decided to scale back the annual celebration following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sponsor’s decision to part ways left organizers with a $15,000 shortfall.

Organizers revealed on Monday that they need to raise that money by the end of the week in order to do a drive-in style show or an aerial fireworks show. The money would also cover security and police.

An online fundraiser is accepting donations to help raise the money required for the 4th of July fireworks show to go ahead. Checks can also be mailed or dropped off at Livingston City Hall, located at 1416 C Street, Livingston, CA 95334 (checks should be made payable to Livingston 4th of July Committee).

Organizers say if the fundraiser falls short, the money will go towards next year’s show.

