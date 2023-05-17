LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Livingston Police Department announced the passing of Chief of Police Chuck Hale.

The Department says Hale passed away from medical complications on the evening on the evening of May 16.

In a Facebook Post, the Police Department says:

Dear Members of the City of Livingston and our Beloved Community,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of one of our own, Chief Chuck Hale. Chief Hale passed away from medical complications on the evening of May 16, 2023, after dedicating his life to serving and protecting our city.

Chief Hale served our community with unwavering loyalty and devotion for over two decades. He was not only a dedicated law enforcement officer but also a trusted friend and mentor to many of us. His tireless effort to ensure that our city was a safe place to live, work and raise families, is a testament to his true character and integrity.

The loss of Chief Hale has left a void in our community that will be incredibly challenging to fill. His legacy will remain with us forever, and we will continue to honor him by upholding the values and principles he stood for.

We extend our deepest condolences to Chief Hale’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We also offer our condolences to his law enforcement family, who have lost one of their own. We thank Chief Hale for his selfless service, commitment, and dedication to making our community a safer place, and we will forever be grateful for his service.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.”