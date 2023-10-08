FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fair may be known as a place for people to have fun and make memories, but it also serves as a place to catapult small businesses.

The Living Local Marketplace is a space designated for small businesses.

Hundreds of people walk by every hour giving small businesses a chance to put their product in the spotlight.

For business owner Rebecca Miller, the fair serves as a launching pad for her decorative cups.

She says since the fair started her sales have dramatically increased.

“It’s increased by at least tenfold and it’s been great, then and I have a lot more people following me on Instagram and Facebook so that’s cool,” said Miller.

She says with every sale there is more money she can use while Christmas shopping this year.

“It’s good extra money right before Christmas that way I can get the kids everything they want,” Miller continued.

The fair not only helps local small businesses but it will also brings millions of dollars to the local economy.

“The impact will be 77.1 million direct and indirect economic impact you’re talking about the vendors that come in her hotels are getting full they by merchandise,” said Interim CEO of the Fresno Fair Christina Estrada.

The fair also employs more than 500 people.

“For some of them this is a second job so they will put the money back in you know Christmas is coming,” said Estrada.

The Livin Local Marketplace will be open every day through the remainder of the fair.