Living in an RV outside: How essential workers in Fresno and Clovis can stay close to their families

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Not only are health care professionals working tirelessly to protect the community during this pandemic, but there’s also the added stress of potentially exposing their families to the virus when they come home.

City officials in the Central Valley, as well as volunteers with a national program, are working to ease their concerns.

Over the past few weeks, city officials in Fresno and Clovis have received questions about essential workers using RV’s for self-isolation.

Corporal Chris Berna with the Clovis Police Department says they are assisting residents working at essential businesses in both Fresno and Clovis to temporarily modified RV parking rules.

“And they had asked whether or not they could store their trailer in their front yards in order to protect their families from being affected by their potential exposure while they’re working,” Berna said.

“They might want to self-isolate, but they don’t have enough room in their house to be able to do that effectively, so the opportunity to either use an RV they already own or to rent one, and to be able to self-isolate, but still be near their family was very important, so that’s why we decided to make this emergency order,” Mark Standriff, Director of Communications with the City of Fresno said.

Randy Chase, a volunteer with ‘RV’S 4 MD’s’ a national network is helping health care workers who don’t have an RV help connect them with someone who does.

“This program I think is away for medical professionals to still stay near their family, but have enough social distance that they’re not going to spread the disease to their close family members,” Chase said.

If you’d like to get involved with the ‘RV’s 4 MD’s’ program, you can find their Facebook group.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.