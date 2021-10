Fresno 2 to all units.

This is final call for Fresno County Correctional Officer Toamalama Scanlan, ID 6451.

End of watch, October 12, 2021.

Officer Scanlan began his career with the Fresno County Probation Department in 1998.

In 2006 he became a correctional officer with Fresno County Jail.

Malama, you are an inspiration to those that have met you.

The memory of your bravery and selfless dedication will continue to inspire future generations in the community you dedicated your service to.

Rest easy brother, we’ve got the watch from here.

‘A hui hou’

‘Til we meet again.

Forever missed, never forgotten.

Fresno 2 clear.

End of watch: Officer Toamalama Scanlan

monday, october 25, 2021