FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person accused of killing a Hoover High student in a crash outside the school, while driving under the influence, is behind bars once again, according to the Fresno County DA’s office.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Lisa Ellen Spoors was in Fresno County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. During the hearing, Judge Brickey remanded Ms. Spoors without bail for violating her pretrial release terms. However, Judge Brickey did not elaborate on the record as to what the specific violation was that prompted the decision.

The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High Student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. and booked into Fresno County Jail in December. Her bail was reduced in a hearing on January 18, she posted bond and was later released from Fresno County Jail on January 19.

The incident was initially reported around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, when officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Hoover High School after it was reported that a student had been hit by a car. Rashad was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he died a week later.

Following the crash, officials said the driver left the area without stopping to check on Rashad. Around 20 minutes later, officers said Spoors called the department’s dispatch center to report hitting something in the road but claimed that they were not sure what it was. Officers met with Spoors in a parking lot near First Street and Bullard Avenue where they underwent a sobriety test.

Spoors was ultimately charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on December 22, 2022. The prosecution later revealed that Spoors was under the influence of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana at the time of the crash.

The next hearing, in this case, is set to take place on March 15.