FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the temperature soars in Fresno, zookeepers are working to keep the animals at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo chilled.

Among the treats designed to cool them down, staff at the zoo have been offering the lions what they call “blood pops” with shank bones frozen inside of them.

“They went right over to them and started gnawing away,” said Meghan Morris, manager of animal well-being and enrichment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Warthogs also need help keeping their temperatures down, receiving the more vegetarian-friendly frozen fruit inside ice cubes. Morris says giving the animals enrichment every day promotes foraging or olfactory stimulation and tactile stimulation.

Morris says they use misters, pools, and wallows to help keep animals comfortable.

For anyone who wants to see the animals at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, staff say the best time to visit is in the morning. For more information on the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, click here.