FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – New questions are arising about what happened this weekend near a Walmart shopping center in Fresno when officers shot and killed a man.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. Last night, during a community meeting Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, commented on the shooting.

“As far as the latest officer-involved shooting,” said Balderrama during the meeting. “I am going to start by saying I feel very relieved that we didn’t lose a police officer because a little bit over a month ago we did lose a police officer not too dissimilar circumstances,’

Exclusive witness video of the shooting shows the moments officers opened fire on the man on Saturday. The sound of bullets, as one of them narrowly misses a man as he gets out of a car with both hands up, he starts to walk forward with his back to the officers, he then looks back, his hands come down and he starts walking forward. Then, the bushes conceal the man as he continues going forward.

The officers then go towards the man with their guns drawn. One of the officers shoots at the man twice, then there is a pause of ten seconds. As several officers go toward the man, including a motorcycle cop, several more shots are fired. The motorcycle officer was near the line of fire as around another eight rounds are fired. The man died. Fresno police identified him as 29-year-old Roberto Corchado

Originally, Deputy Chief Mindy Casto said on Saturday, that Curchado was a wanted felon who officers tried to pull over earlier in the day.

Casto said Corchado took off, drove recklessly, ran several red lights, was followed by a helicopter, and then an officer used a maneuver to get his car to stop near Herndon and Ingram.

“Immediately after that the individual in the vehicle got out and engaged the officer, at that time shots were fired,” said Casto during an interview on Saturday night.

Legal analyst Mark King said the video tells a different story.

“He appears to be running away from them when he is shot,” said King. “I am troubled by what the police department is saying and what the video appears to show.”

The California DOJ took over the investigation under AB1506, and a press release stated preliminary investigation indicated the decedent was not armed at the time he was shot.

Our station reached out to the police department to ask about these inconsistencies, including whether or not the man fired at the officers after he got out of the car, and to ask if it is in line with the protocol for a motorcycle officer to go near the line of fire.

Chief Balderrama declined to interview with our station on camera about the shooting. He said he cannot discuss another agency’s investigation.

However, a resident asked the chief about the shooting during a community meeting Wednesday that was held by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. Chief Balderrama said he had faith in the DOJ investigation and is working with the Attorney General.

“This is a law, this is the law,” said Balderrama.

Earlier in the week, Balderrama sent out a release stating that Corchado fired a gun at officers. Balderrama attached pictures. The first photo was of the police cruizer with bullet holes, the second photo was of an officer’s bulletproof vest with a mark in the middle that the Chief said came from being shot in the chest, and the last photo showed the guns recovered on the scene. Balderrama said both of the guns were found in or near the suspect’s car and that there were casings also found inside the car.

Chief Balderrama also announced during the community meeting that he sent out a statement to all department officers to make sure they feel supported, it said this:

“You follow the rules, you do what is right, we are going to support you,” said Balderrama.

We reached out to the California DOJ. A spokesperson declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation. It is not clear how long it will take to investigate.