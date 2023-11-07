FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Violinist and dancer Lindsey Sterling returns to Fresno for her “Snow Waltz” tour at the Fresno Convention Center: Saroyan Theater on Nov. 18.

Lindsey says her journey began in the world of YouTube, where her early stardom earned her a staggering 13.6 million subscribers and over 3 billion views. Since her online debut in 2007, she has seamlessly transitioned into captivating live performances that have enthralled audiences worldwide.

Her live shows are said to be performances on her electric violin and showcasing various trapeze/lyra devices.

According to the Saroyan Theater, Lindsey Sterling is treating fans to an unforgettable Christmas-themed tour – through her collaborations with an array of talented artists, including Pentatonix, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon, and Dan + Shay.

The “Snow Waltz” tour will be on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. – tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.