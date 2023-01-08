LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in Linsday on Friday after a house fire trapped her in the basement, according to the City of Lindsay.

The city states around 5:00 p.m. the Lindsay Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of north Eastwood Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a plume of black smoke as the home was fully engulfed. It was reported that someone was in the basement.

Fire crews began fighting the fire along with assistance from Tulare County and Porterville fire departments.

Because of the scale of the fire, officials say they were unable to go inside to search for occupants.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire personnel said they found an adult woman, dead in the basement of the home. Her identification has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Engineer J. Arevalo at (559) 562-2511.