Lindsay woman arrested for allegedly stealing $12,000 from 98-year-old neighbor, deputies say

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lindsay woman was arrested for allegedly taking financial advantage of a 98-year-old neighbor, claiming to be assisting him and taking care of him, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Loretta Gomez, 60, Tuesday after deputies were called in April of 2018 to a home in Lindsay for a report of elder abuse.

Authorities said Gomez was taking financial advantage of a neighbor who was 98-years-old, claiming to be assisting and taking care of him.

After a long investigation, deputies said it was determined through financial records that Gomez had stolen about $12,000 from the victim using the victim’s debit card and some checks.

The case was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office in January 2021 for charges to be filed on Gomez. A felony warrant for Gomez’s arrest was issued on March 23, 2021.

Deputies said they arrested Gomez at her home and that she was booked at the Tulare South County Detention Facility.

Gomez is currently being held on a $50,000 bail for the charges of elder abuse, theft by credit/debit card, identity theft and grand theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy R. Vigil, Detective B. McLean or Sgt. S. O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.