VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to Highway 198 and Road 196 for a vehicle crash. Investigators say a 32-year-old man from Lindsay was driving eastbound on Highway 198, approaching Road 196.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway and travel across the center divider and westbound traffic lanes. The car rolled over on the north dirt shoulder and through a fence.

According to CHP the driver was unrestrained and was ejected. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. The California Highway Patrol wants to remind people to always wear their seatbelts.