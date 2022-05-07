LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of pointing a laser at a department airplane.

Miguel Ramirez, 20, is accused of temporarily blinding the pilot of the department’s “Tribute 1” plane with a hand-held laser as it flew over the Lindsay area.

Deputies from Porterville say they were able to find Ramirez and the green laser he used with the help of the same pilot who was momentarily blinded.

Ramirez was booked into jail. His bail is set at $100,000.