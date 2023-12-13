LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Lindsay City Council announced Wednesday morning that the City Manager Joseph M. Tanner is on administrative leave, effective immediately.

The decision was made following a special city council meeting on December 6.

Tanner was placed on leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The city council has authorized the city attorney’s office to oversee hiring an outside investigator. The city’s operations and services will continue uninterrupted with Acting City Manager Armando da Silva and an interim management structure.