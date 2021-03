FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Due to a number of unfilled appointments for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Merced, limited appointments are available for people ages 16 and older, according to the city of Merced.

The clinic is set for March 27 at the Merced Civic Center. The appointments are being available for people 16 and older who live or work in Merced County.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Appointments can be made here.